Kim Kardashian West: Several held over Paris robbery

At least 16 people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris in October, French media report.

Authorities said at the time that the American reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men dressed as police officers.

The men entered Kardashian West's luxury apartment before tying her up and locking her in the bathroom.

They escaped with an estimated €10m (£8.7m; $10.5m) in jewellery.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two, who is married to the rapper Kanye West, said she feared she was going to be killed by the robbers.

Kardashian West was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week with her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner.