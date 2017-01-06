Cows killed after motorway crash in County Meath

Three cows have been killed and one person taken to hospital following a crash on the M3 motorway in County Meath early on Friday.

It is understood that no-one was seriously injured in the accident, which happened after the cows strayed on to the motorway.

Five cars were involved and three cattle were later euthanised.

Irish police said eight cows had strayed half a kilometre, crossing two roundabouts before reaching the M3.

The police were informed of the crash at 05:30 GMT, and one person was taken to hospital for checks.

The road was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.