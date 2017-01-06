Tallaght, Dublin: Teenager arrested over Jobstown stabbing

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The stabbing happened at Kilclare Crescent in Jobstown

A teenager has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Tallaght in County Dublin.

Reece Cullen died in hospital on Thursday after being injured at a house in Kilclare Crescent in Jobstown at about 15:00 local time.

Police have said the boy was arrested in Tallaght on Friday morning.

The area is to be searched by police on Friday. The weapon used in the incident has not been recovered.