German Baltic coast hit by storm surge flooding

A storm surge has caused the worst flooding on Germany's north-east coast since 2006, leaving streets and cars submerged and causing major damage.

Towns and cities along the Baltic coast were flooded, from Kiel in the far north to the resort island of Usedom near the Polish border.

Sea levels were recorded in the port of Wismar at 1.83m (6ft) above normal overnight.

But officials said they expected water levels to fall in the coming hours.

Some of the worst flooding was in the historic centre of Rostock and in Stralsund, as well as on Usedom, where major damage was reported. Outdoor staircases were washed away and snack bars badly affected.

"This is no children's tea party," said one local official.

