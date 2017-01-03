Apollo House: Call for Nama buildings to open to homeless

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The group say about 40 homeless people are staying in the building

The group behind the occupation of Apollo House in Dublin has called for the Irish minister for finance to instruct Nama to open up its buildings for the homeless.

Apollo House is a government building and there are plans to demolish it.

Activists from the group, Home Sweet Home, occupied the building on 15 December and have been ordered to vacate it by noon on 11 January.

About 200 people are expected to march to the Department of Finance later.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Dublin City Council says there are enough facilities available for the homeless at present

Image caption Irish singer songwriter Hozier is among those involved

The activists say about 40 homeless people are staying in the building and they have gathered the support of Irish celebrities, such as members of the bands Hozier and Kodaline.

During a High Court hearing in December, barristers for the receivers said there were serious health and safety concerns as the building was not suitable for residential use and currently has no fire insurance cover.

Their barrister also said there were enough facilities available for the number of homeless people in Dublin at the moment, according to Dublin City Council.