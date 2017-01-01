Shane MacGowan: Fairytale of New York singer's mother dies in crash

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shane MacGowan's band The Pogues are best known for Fairytale of New York

The mother of Shane MacGowan, frontman for The Pogues, has been killed in a road crash in the Republic of Ireland.

Therese MacGowan, who is in her late 80s, died in the crash near Silvermines, County Tipperary at about 15:00 local time.

Irish police said the car she was driving hit a wall.

Her body has been taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Monday.

Shane MacGowan fronted The Pogues from 1982 until their break-up in 2014. The band are best known for their hit song Fairytale of New York.