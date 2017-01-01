Shane MacGowan: Fairytale of New York singer's mother dies in crash
The mother of Shane MacGowan, frontman for The Pogues, has been killed in a road crash in the Republic of Ireland.
Therese MacGowan, who is in her late 80s, died in the crash near Silvermines, County Tipperary at about 15:00 local time.
Irish police said the car she was driving hit a wall.
Her body has been taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Monday.
Shane MacGowan fronted The Pogues from 1982 until their break-up in 2014. The band are best known for their hit song Fairytale of New York.