'Many wounded' in Istanbul nightclub attack

Many people have been wounded in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey's NTV reports.

Footage appears to show a number of ambulances and police vehicles outside the Reina nightclub, in the Besiktas area of the city.

NTV says two attackers were involved, with CNN Turk reported they were dressed in Santa costumes.

Istanbul had been on high alert for any terror attacks, with some 17,000 police officers on duty in the city.