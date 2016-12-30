Waterford: Arrest as Lithuanian man found injured in street dies

From the section

Image copyright RTE Image caption Mr Naumovas was found on Waterford's Margaret's Avenue on Christmas night

A man in his 40s has been arrested after a man found with head injuries in Waterford city centre on Christmas Day died in hospital.

Agnius Naumovas, who was from Lithuania but had been living in the city, was found on Margaret's Avenue at about 20:00 local time on Christmas Day.

He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were described as serious.

Mr Naumovas, who was 29, died on Thursday evening.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out by the Irish state pathologist.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Waterford on Friday morning.