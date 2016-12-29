Finland jails police chief Aarnio for drug-smuggling

Image copyright AFP Image caption Jari Aarnio in court: Such crimes are rare among Finland's top public servants

A Finnish court has sentenced the former head of Helsinki's anti-drugs police to 10 years in prison for drug-smuggling and other offences.

Jari Aarnio was found to have helped a gang to import nearly 800kg (1,764 pounds) of hashish from the Netherlands and sell it in Finland in 2011-2012.

Aarnio, 59, was found guilty of five drug crimes and 17 other offences, including threatening a suspect.

He spent 30 years in the anti-drugs force and was arrested in 2013.

Aarnio denied all the charges. In a separate case in September, Aarnio was sentenced to three years in jail for fraud.

Crime rates are relatively low in Finland compared with most other European countries.

It ranks as the second least-corrupt country, after Denmark, in the global index compiled by Transparency International.