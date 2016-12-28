Berlin truck attack: Anis Amri 'may have passed through Netherlands'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Authorities across Europe are trying to piece together Amri's movements after the attack

Police in the the Netherlands are investigating whether Berlin market attacker Anis Amri travelled there immediately after he killed 12 people by ramming a lorry through the stalls.

Police initially said there were "signs" he did visit, but later said these could not be confirmed.

An unused Dutch Sim card was found in his backpack, French and Italian media reports say.

The Tunisian was shot dead by police in Milan early on Friday.

Police are inquiring whether he travelled to Amsterdam in the aftermath of the attack before heading to Lyon in France and then to Italy.

CCTV footage has been released of him at Lyon-Part-Dieu station, before he apparently boarded a train on his way towards Milan.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Amri pledged allegiance in a video to so-called Islamic State

The Sim card found in his backpack was issued between 20 and 22 December in one of three possible Dutch cities - Breda, Zwolle and Nijmegen, Italian media reported.

It was widely reported after the attack that German police searched a refugee centre in Emmerich, just across the border at Nijmegen.

That Amri was able to travel from Berlin while subject to a European arrest warrant has raised security questions.

Police have pieced together his journey first to from Lyon to Turin, then by another train to Milan, where he took a coach to the north-eastern suburb of Sesto San Giovanni.

But how he travelled from Berlin to Lyon remains unclear.

Investigators are also trying to find out if Amri, 24, had accomplices. A video has been released of him pledging allegiance to the head of jihadist group Islamic State (IS).