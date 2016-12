Image copyright RTE

A man in his 50s has died following a single-car crash in County Donegal.

It happened in Curransport, Gortahork between 01.30 and 11.30 local time.

The man was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

GardaĆ­ (Irish Police) said the body has been removed for post mortem and the scene has been preserved for forensic collision investigators.