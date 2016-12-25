German evacuation for WW2 bomb disposal in Augsburg

Image copyright Getty Images / AFP Image caption Police and paramedics on the empty streets of Augsburg

More than 50,000 residents from the German city of Augsburg have been evacuated from their homes so that a huge World War Two bomb can be defused.

It is the country's biggest evacuation for an unexploded bomb since the end of the war.

The 1.8-tonne British explosive is thought to have come from a 1944 air raid, which destroyed the old town.

Officials chose Christmas Day for the evacuation because it was less difficult than on a normal working day.

The bomb was uncovered during construction work on Tuesday.

Police say they do not know how long the operation will take, but evacuees are not expected to be able to return home before the evening.

Augsburg mayor Kurt Gribi, speaking in a video posted on the city's Twitter account, called for "each person to verify that their relatives, parents and friends have found places to stay outside the [security] zone ... Look out for one another."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Evacuees wait in a local hall as the bomb disposal experts get to work

The authorities are confident that most people affected can stay with friends or family, but a number of schools and sports halls have been opened as shelters for those in need.

Most Germans celebrating Christmas open their presents and have their main festive meal on 24 December, rather than Christmas Day.

Other WW2 bombs recently discovered in Germany