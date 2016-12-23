Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri killed in Milan

Image copyright BKA / HANDOUT Image caption German federal police have released images of Anis Amri

The Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead by police in Milan, Italy's interior minister says.

The man, who opened fire on police who asked him for ID during a routine patrol in the Sesto San Giovanni area in the early hours of Friday morning, was "without a shadow of a doubt" Anis Amri, Marco Minetti said.

One police officer was injured in the shootout.

Germany has been on high alert since the attack, which left 49 injured.

Separately, police arrested two people in the German city of Oberhausen on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping centre.

Image copyright Rai Image caption The shootout took place in the Sesto San Giovanni area of Milan

The fingerprints of the dead man match Amri's, reports in the Italian media say.

German officials have confirmed Amri's fingerprints were found inside the truck that was used to kill 12 people and wound 49 others in Berlin on Monday evening.

The attack took place at a Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in the west of the German capital.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, Anis Amri had travelled by train from France to Turin, and then taken another train to Milan.

Amri, a Tunisian national aged 24, had served a prison sentence in Italy after being convicted of vandalism, threats and theft in 2011.

He was known to Italian authorities for his violent behaviour while imprisoned.

After his release he was asked to leave the country. He arrived in Germany where he applied for asylum in April of this year.

He was named as a suspect in the Berlin attack by German federal prosecutors, and a reward of up to €100,000 (£84,000; $104,000) was offered for information leading to his arrest.