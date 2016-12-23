Russia 'stronger than any aggressor' - President Putin

Image copyright AFP Image caption President Putin has prioritised military spending including the nuclear arsenal

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is "stronger than any potential aggressor" because it has modernised its nuclear missiles and other forces.

He also said the US withdrawal in 2001 from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty had "created the conditions for a new nuclear arms race". The US-Soviet ABM Treaty was signed in 1972.

Mr Putin was speaking at his big set-piece annual press conference.

"It's no secret we've worked hard to improve our missile forces," he said.

Since the US pulled out of the ABM Treaty, he said, "we have had to modernise our offensive systems". But he also acknowledged that the US military was the strongest in the world.

"If anyone is unleashing an arms race it's not us. We will never spend resources on an arms race that we can't afford," he said.

Commenting on the victory of President-elect Donald Trump in the US, Mr Putin dismissed the Obama administration's allegations about a Russian hand in the hacking of Democratic Party computers during the campaign.

"I've said before that the losing side is looking for people to blame outside. They would do better to look for the problems among themselves."

He noted that the Democrats had lost ground in congressional elections as well. "So that's my work too?" he railed.

He has previously praised Donald Trump - who has also expressed admiration for him.