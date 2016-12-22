Man murdered in Dublin gun attack

Image copyright PA

A man has been shot dead by a lone gunman while he was sitting in his car outside a house in the Republic of Ireland.

The victim, who was known to police, is thought to be in his late-50s or early-60,s and was attacked in Ronanstown in west Dublin at about 17:10 local time.

A woman who was also in the car was not injured but was left badly shaken.

Police say the shooting bears the hallmarks of a gang-related attack.

The area has been sealed off for an examination and a van was found burnt-out a short distance away.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports that the victim was an associate of Gerard Hutch, a notorious criminal in Dublin in the late 1980s and 1990s, who was nicknamed the Monk.

It is believed that the attack could be the latest in a feud between criminal gangs in the city.