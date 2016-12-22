Berlin attack: Who were the victims?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Twelve people died and almost 50 were injured in the attack

As police continue to hunt for the person behind Monday's attack on a Berlin Christmas market, the names of the first victims have started to emerge.

Twelve people died when a lorry drove through the crowded Breitscheidplatz market.

At least another 48 were injured. So far two people been officially identified: the Polish lorry driver who is said to have tried to stop the attacker and a 60-year-old Israeli woman who was visiting Berlin with her husband.

However, an Italian woman who hasn't be heard from since is feared dead, while a German woman from Neuss, near the west German city of Duesseldorf, is believed to be among the dead.

Her son, aged 40, is among the injured.

In total, it is believed six Germans died in the attack, although five people remain unidentified, according to German website RP Online.

Lukasz Urban

Image copyright AP Image caption Lukasz Urban was a "good, quiet and honest person"

The 37-year-old Polish lorry driver was found dead in the passenger seat, with both gun and knife wounds.

Investigators quoted by German media say there is evidence that, despite being stabbed, Mr Urban wrestled the driver for the steering wheel.

One official quoted by Bild newspaper said it appeared from the post-mortem examination that the driver had survived up to the attack and was shot dead when the truck came to a halt. No gun has been recovered.

Ariel Zurawski, the owner of the Polish transport company, said he had been asked to identify Mr Urban from photographs.

"His face was swollen and bloodied," he told broadcaster TVN. "It was really clear that he was fighting for his life."

Company manager Lukasz Wasik described Mr Urban as a "good, quiet and honest person" and said he believed he would have defended the lorry "to the end".

Dalia Elyakim

Israeli tourist Dalia Elyakim, 60, was confirmed to have been among the dead after her body was identified on Wednesday evening. Her husband Rami was seriously injured.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said he had received the news of Mrs Elyakim's death "with great sadness", the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Mr and Mrs Elyakim, from Herzliya just north of Tel Aviv, were both at the Christmas market when the lorry drove through the crowd.

Mr Elyakim remains in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Fabrizia di Lorenzo

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Fabrizia di Lorenzo has not be heard from since Monday

The Italian expatriate is feared dead after her phone and metro pass were found at the scene.

Ms di Lorenzo, 31, from Sulmona near L'Aquila, works for a transport company in Germany and lived in Berlin.

Her father, Gaetano, told La Repubblica the family were "waiting for confirmation", but had "no illusions" as they have not heard from her since the attack.

Ms di Lorenzo's mother and brother have travelled to Germany to try to identify her.