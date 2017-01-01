In pictures: Secrets of French diplomacy
- 1 January 2017
War gets plenty of artistic representation - but what about the art of peace? An exhibition at the Petit Palais in Paris explores the imagery of peace-making over the centuries. For history-lovers, it is a rare chance to see the originals of scores of treaties, concordats and other diplomatic treasures preserved in the French national archives. Hugh Schofield takes a closer look.
Musee d’Art Moderne
During a congress for world peace in Paris in 1949, Pablo Picasso was asked by French President Paul Eluard to design an emblem to signify peace. He chose the dove - inspired possibly by the caged birds he kept in his Paris studio. The symbol caught on instantaneously.
Frederic de la Mure / MAEDI
This letter made of gold leaf was sent from King Rama IV of Siam (modern-day Thailand) to Emperor Napoleon III in 1861. The choice of medium was seen as a sign that King Rama recognised the superior power of France, which had recently obliged Siam to open its doors to trade. The letter was received by Napoleon at an elaborate ceremony at Fontainebleau.
Frederic de la Mure / MAEDI
The jumble of discs consists of 120 seals appended by the loftiest members of the Polish nobility. In May 1653 they met at Kamien near Warsaw to choose who should be their king. The French ambassador lobbied for Henri de Valois, third son of that arch-conniver Catherine de Medici. His persuasion worked - this document formally confirms Henri’s election. But he was king of Poland for only two years.
Franck Raux / RMN-GP
This painting by Adolphe Roehn captures the moment in 1807 when Napoleon met for peace talks with the Russian Tsar Alexander I on a raft anchored at Tilsit on the river Neman (in modern-day Russian Kaliningrad). Napoleon had beaten the Russians at the battle of Friedland, and the Treaty of Tilsit created an alliance between the two countries that humbled Prussia. The friendship did not last. Five years later Napoleon launched his disastrous invasion of Russia.
Rene-Gabriel Ojeda / RMN-GP
This painting depicts no actual event. It is an allegory devised by the primitivist artist Henri Rousseau in 1907 - a time when dreams of world peace were gaining traction. The group of gentlemen in black are six French presidents. To their left are 10 foreign leaders, including Edward VII in the blue sash. On the right, peoples of the world dance around a statue of a left-wing hero that once stood in central Paris, but was pulled down in 1942.
Frederic de la Mure / MAEDI
Officially this document is a memorandum of understanding between France and the UK over fishing rights in Newfoundland, some islands off Guinea, and zones of influence in Madagascar and Egypt. In fact, it is the physical embodiment of the entente cordiale - the friendly compact agreed in 1904 between the two countries that lasted through two world wars and down to this day. The silver case contains the seal of King Edward VII.
Musee Fabre de Montpellier Mediterranee Metropol
Peacemakers are often war-makers who have had enough. Louis XIV made a lot of war, but he also made a lot of peace. Here the young king is represented being crowned by Glory after signing the Treaty of Nijmegen in 1679. This brought to an end the Franco-Dutch war, and created the northern French border as we know it today. The painting - by Antoine Coypel - depicts Europe in the middle-ground accompanied by Peace and Security.
Frederic de la Mure / MAEDI
Sometimes third-country ambassadors were given powers to negotiate between warring parties. Here Holy Roman Emperor Charles VI grants to the Marquis of Villeneuve, French ambassador to Constantinople, the right to represent him in talks to end war with the Ottoman Empire. The following year, 1739, the Treaty of Belgrade was signed. The document contains a glaring error: the name of the Sultan should be Mahmud I not Ahmed III!
Frederic de la Mure / MAEDI
The Capitulations were privileges granted by Ottoman emperors to European residents. In 1673, after months of negotiations, Sultan Mehmed IV agreed to renew privileges to French citizens. This gloriously composed document was sent to Louis XIV. The central figure is the tugra or signature of the Ottoman sovereign.
Frederic de la Mure / MAEDI
This handsome portfolio contains the ratification by Peru in 1861 of a friendship treaty with France. The cover is decorated with filigree of nickel alloy, with representations of bees. These may have been meant to flatter Napoleon III, who used the bee as an imperial emblem. At the time Peru was currying favour with the European powers - it had yet to be officially recognised by its former master Spain.
Frederic de la Mure / MAEDI
Among the many treasures from the archives is the 1648 Treaty of Westphalia, which brought to an end the suffering of Europe’s Thirty Years War. It followed a multilateral congress of most of the major European powers - setting a pattern that was followed again and again in subsequent centuries. Under the treaty France won a large chunk of territory in the north-east.
Frederic de la Mure / MAEDI
The originals of all the European treaties are here, including Maastricht (1992). The text - in 10 languages – is about one foot (30 cm) in height. Here we can see the signature of French Prime Minister Pierre Beregovoy, who committed suicide a year later. The last treaty in the exhibition is the Paris COP21 accord on climate change, signed this year.