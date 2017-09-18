What does Alternative for Germany (AfD) want?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An AfD election poster in Berlin says "Stop Islamisation"

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is widely expected to become the first right-wing nationalist party to enter the German parliament since World War Two, after the 24 September election.

Last year AfD pushed Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives into third place in a regional election.

Now opinion polls suggest the party could come third in the Bundestag election, with as much as 12% of the vote and as many as 50 seats.

It was founded in 2013 as an anti-euro party but has turned its focus to immigration and Islam. It now has MPs in 13 of Germany's 16 state parliaments.

What does AfD stand for, and why has its popularity grown?

Campaigning against mass immigration

AfD - Alternative für Deutschland in German - has capitalised on a nationalist backlash against Chancellor Merkel's welcome for almost 900,000 migrants and refugees in 2015.

When the numbers of migrants arriving in Germany surged in 2014-2015, AfD made that the focus of its party platform. There were contacts with the anti-immigration Pegida movement, which staged weekly marches against what it called "the Islamisation of the West".

AfD also adopted some of Pegida's anti-establishment rhetoric, for example the slogan "Lügenpresse" ("lying press"), which has echoes of the Nazi era.

AfD is particularly strong in parts of ex-communist eastern Germany - yet the biggest concentrations of immigrants are not in those areas.

Germany must reintroduce permanent border controls and the EU's external borders must be "completely shut", AfD says. That position contradicts Schengen - the EU's free movement zone, covering most of Europe, where border checks are generally minimal.

AfD argues that Germany must set up a new border police force. Frauke Petry, who stepped aside from the AfD leadership earlier this year, even said German police should "if necessary" shoot at migrants seeking to enter the country illegally.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pegida - seen here in Leipzig - fuelled opposition to Islam and the Merkel "open-door" policy on migrants

AfD calls for stricter asylum rules to curb abuse of the system, including vetting of claims in countries of origin that are deemed "safe". The welfare system can no longer cope with asylum seekers bringing family members over to join them in Germany, the party argues.

It says a system designed to help individual refugees is being exploited by unskilled migrants, many of whom struggle to integrate with Germans.

Challenging Islam as 'not German'

In May 2016, AfD adopted an explicitly anti-Islam policy. Its election manifesto (in German) has a section explaining why it believes "Islam does not belong to Germany".

AfD would ban foreign funding of mosques in Germany, ban the burka (full-body veil) and the Muslim call to prayer, and put all imams through a state vetting procedure.

"Moderate" Muslims who accept integration are "valued members of society", the programme says. But it argues that multiculturalism does not work.

An estimated three million people of Turkish origin live in Germany, most of them Muslims.

AfD rejects as "degrading" the EU's controversial 2016 deal with Turkey, aimed at stopping the influx of migrants via the Balkans.

Image copyright AFP Image caption AfD's lead candidates: management consultant Alice Weidel and lawyer Alexander Gauland

Resurgent nationalism

With just days to go before the election, one of AfD's lead candidates, Alexander Gauland, stirred controversy by saying the government's top integration official, Aydan Özoguz, could be "disposed of in Anatolia". Ms Özoguz is a German of Turkish origin.

Mr Gauland also drew criticism for declaring that Germans should be "proud" of their soldiers in both world wars. While SS units were notorious for German atrocities in World War Two, the regular armed forces also committed many war crimes.

Earlier another top AfD politician, Björn Höcke, caused outrage by condemning the Holocaust memorial in Berlin. He told supporters that Germans were the "only people in the world who planted a memorial of shame in the heart of their capital".

Against the euro

AfD's launch in early 2013 was all about challenging the eurozone bailouts and rejecting the EU's arguments for keeping the euro.

It has since veered right with policies on migrants and Islam, but still promises to abandon the euro and reintroduce the Deutschmark.

The party's first leader, Bernd Lucke, led a group of economists who objected to the bailouts of Greece and other struggling southern European countries. They said German taxpayers should not be made liable for massive debts incurred by profligate eurozone governments.

Mr Lucke left AfD in 2015, arguing that it was becoming increasingly xenophobic. It was the first of several high-profile power struggles within the party.

Its anti-euro policy echoes the Euroscepticism of other right-wing parties in Europe, especially the French National Front (FN), the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Austria's Freedom Party (FPOe).

More powers must return to the nation states, AfD says, opposing all "centralising" moves in the EU, and anything that smacks of Euro-federalism.

If the EU fails to reform and continues centralising, AfD says, the party will seek to pull Germany out of the EU.

In another echo of anti-EU parties, AfD argues more policies should be decided by Swiss-style referendums.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries such as Syria, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.