'Islamic State recruiters' arrested in Bosnia

Image copyright AFP Image caption The raids come after last week's deadly attack on a police station

Bosnian Serb police say they have detained several people suspected of trying to recruit for Islamic State.

The police also confiscated weapons and propaganda materials during the raids.

They come after a gunman shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) attacked a police station, killing an officer before being shot dead last week.

Bosnia-Herzegovina is made up of two semi-autonomous regions - the Bosnian Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.

Each has its own president, government, parliament, police and other bodies.

Security raised

Police said the operation was carried out in several towns on Wednesday.

They did not provide the exact number of suspects arrested.

Some of the raided homes reportedly belonged to people already fighting for IS in Syria and Iraq.

IS, which has seized large swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq, has thousands of foreign fighters from dozens of countries in its ranks.

Last week's attack on the police station took place in the town of Zvornik. Officials subsequently raised the security level in the region.

Thousands of Bosnian Muslims in Zvornik were killed or expelled by Serbian forces during the 1992-95 war.