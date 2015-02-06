Bosnia village searched after jihadist flags pictured

Image copyright Reuters

Police in Bosnia have searched a village in the north-east of the country after a local television station showed pictures of jihadist flags from some houses.

A police spokesman said the flags had been removed from Gornja Maoca before the officers arrived.

The village has been investigated on previous occasions because of suspected links to radical Islamist groups.

Many residents follow Wahhabism, a strict branch of Sunni Islam.

More than 150 Bosnians have gone to fight with jihadist groups in Iraq and Syria, according to local media.

Images showed black flags - similar to those of the Islamic State (IS) group - flying from several homes in the village, and symbols painted on a wood shed.

Police arrived on Thursday to investigate but "IS flags were not found", according to a statement.

It is not clear who put up the banners.

Bosnia's Muslim community has condemned those leaving to fight for jihadist groups in Iraq and Syria.

The country passed a law last April introducing prison terms of up to 10 years for convicted Islamist radicals and their recruiters.