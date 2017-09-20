Does Catalonia want to leave Spain?

Image copyright ERC Valls Image caption A Catalan protester offering flowers to Spanish police as they search for materials related to the banned referendum

On 1 October, Catalonia's separatist government has called a referendum on leaving Spain, and wants to declare independence if the Yes vote wins. One of Spain's wealthiest regions, its capital is the proud city of Barcelona.

The Spanish leadership has rejected the vote as illegal and the courts have ordered a halt. Spanish police have arrested senior Catalan officials and raided key regional buildings in attempt to stop it going ahead.

Catalans have taken to the streets in protest. But what has stirred this hunger for independence and could it happen?

How did we get here?

Catalan nationalism was suppressed under decades of Gen Francisco Franco's dictatorship but re-emerged after his death in 1975.

The region's desires for autonomy were articulated in a 2006 statute backed by the Spanish and Catalan parliaments that granted the "nation" greater powers and financial control. Four years later, parts of the autonomy statute were struck down by Spain's Constitutional Court in 2010, to the anger of regional authorities.

After separatists won the region's last legal election in 2015, they set about organising a referendum, based on an unofficial vote in November 2014, when 80% of those who took part are believed to have backed independence.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Giant banners showing a ballot box and the separatist flag at this year's Diada in Barcelona

Ignoring the Spanish constitution, which states that the country is indivisible, the Catalan parliament enacted its own law in a vote on 6 September.

There is just one question on the ballot paper: "Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a republic?" And there are two boxes: Yes or No.

Image copyright Jaume Clotet Image caption Catalan President Carles Puigdemont signed the referendum bill into local law almost immediately

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont insisted that "no other court or political body" could suspend his government from power.

But he did hold out an olive branch to Madrid, offering to halt the self-declared referendum in return for a legal vote: "It should hold talks to figure out when and how Catalans can vote and we will sit down and agree on it."

How did that go down in Madrid?

Badly. In the words of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy:"I say this both calmly and firmly: there will be no referendum, it won't happen."

Acting at Mr Rajoy's request, the Constitutional Court suspended the law passed by the Catalans. Since then, Spanish authorities have carried out a series of actions to halt the vote:

Madrid has detained 14 senior Catalan officials, including Josep Maria Jové, the deputy of Catalonia's Vice-President Oriol Junqueras. They are suspected of misappropriating public funds and other offences

Up to 10 million ballots for the referendum have been seized, along with promotional material

Ministries and institutions in and around Barcelona have been raided, including the economy, foreign affairs, telecoms, social affairs and presidency buildings

Spain's finance minister has said a large part of Catalonia's public finances is being taken over, after a deadline was ignored to halt the vote

More than 700 Catalan mayors across Catalonia who agreed to facilitate the referendum face questioning and possible prosecution - sparking a rally in their support

The official referendum website has been blocked by the Guardia Civil but can be seen from abroad

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prime Minister Rajoy has steadily refused to countenance a referendum

Do Catalans really want independence?

Just 2.2 million voters out of a potential 5.4 million turned out for the 2014 ballot which, like the upcoming referendum, was branded illegal by Madrid. The organisers say 80% of those who did vote backed secession.

Then in 2015 a coalition of separatist parties won regional elections. Between them, Junts pel Si (Together for Yes), with the support of a radical left-wing party, the CUP, won 48% of the vote.

More worryingly for the secessionists, a public survey commissioned by the Catalan government in July suggested 49% of Catalans opposed independence, while 41% were in favour.

Turnout at the annual Catalan national day event in Barcelona on 11 September was impressive - around a million people according to local police - but in 2014 it was estimated at 1.8 million.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thousands march in Barcelona in support for an independence referendum

The urgency of President Puigdemont's referendum drive may in part be explained by the realisation that support has been ebbing.

But the Spanish authorities' attempt to bring the campaign to a halt has raised questions of heavy-handedness. Could the series of raids and the threat to take over the region's public finances drive Catalans into the arms of referendum supporters?

Does Catalonia have a good claim to nationhood?

It is certainly long-lived. It has its own language, a recorded history of more than 1,000 years as a distinct region, and a population nearly as big as Switzerland's (7.5 million).

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Galdric Arus: "Catalonia can work alone and be a new part of Europe, a rich part of Europe - no problem"

It also happens to be a vital part of the Spanish state, locked in since the 15th Century, and subjected periodically to repressive campaigns to make it "more Spanish".

According to the most recent Catalan government data, nearly one in five adults living in Catalonia today was born elsewhere.

Depending on whom you ask, Barcelona today is the capital of Catalonia - or Spain's second city.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Manel Pons says Spain's leaders have failed to live up to promises made to Catalans

Why independence now?

After Franco, Spain's return to democracy brought devolution to Catalonia as well as some of Spain's other regions.

Prosperity followed, with Barcelona becoming one of the EU's best-loved cities, famed for its 1992 Summer Olympics, trade fairs, football and tourism.

But Spain's 2008 economic crisis hit Catalonia hard, leaving it with 19% unemployment (compared with 21% nationally).

The region, which makes up 16% of Spain's population, accounts for almost 19% of Spanish GDP - yet there is a widespread feeling that the central government takes much more than it gives back.

This sense of injustice has fuelled the independence campaign, and when Spain's courts in 2010 curtailed Catalonia's powers, calls for secession increased.

But is it true that Madrid rips the region off?

It does appear to take more than it gives - though the complexity of budget transfers makes it hard to judge exactly how much more Catalans contribute more in taxes than they get back from investment in services such as schools and hospitals.

Spanish government data from 2011 show the region paid €8.5bn (£6bn) more than it got back. According to the Catalan government, the discrepancy was closer to €11.1bn.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alonso Romero feels perfectly integrated in the Catalan town of Santa Coloma, but he remains loyal to Spain

Meanwhile, state investment in Catalonia dropped: the 2015 draft national budget allocated 9.5% to Catalonia - compared with nearly 16% in 2003.

But some would argue that is a natural state of affairs in a country with such regional economic disparities.

Whatever the arguments, there is concern that the turmoil may have an economic effect.

While stressing the need to observe the rule of Spanish law in Catalonia, the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE) called in a statement (in Spanish) for a "constructive attitude to avoid affecting social co-existence and economic prosperity".