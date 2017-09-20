Catalonia profile - Media
Catalan-language, locally-based media draw large audiences. TV3, operated by public Televisio de Catalunya, is the leading television station. Public Catalunya Radio tops the radio ratings.
The radio and TV networks of Spain's national public and private broadcasters are available across Catalonia.
Leading daily La Vanguardia introduced a Catalan-language edition in 2011, published in parallel with its established Spanish-language edition. The move led to a sharp rise in the overall number of newspaper readers.
High internet use
Internet use is widespread and is said to be higher than the Spanish national average. Catalan has a significant online presence; the language is supported by Twitter, YouTube and other major platforms.
A Catalan top-level internet domain, .cat, became available in 2005. Administrators say it is aimed at the online "Catalan linguistic and cultural community".
The independence question plays out across Catalonia's social media.
The press
- La Vanguardia - daily, editions in Catalan, Spanish
- El Periodico de Catalunya - daily, editions in Catalan, Spanish
- El Punt Avui - daily, in Catalan
- Ara - daily, in Catalan
Television
- Televisio de Catalunya (TVC) - public, operates Catalan-language TV3 and other networks
- 3/24 - public, news network operated by TVC
Radio
- Catalunya Radio - public, Catalan-language
- Catalunya Informacio - public, news network
- RAC 1 - leading privately-owned network, news and talk
- Cadena SER - Spain's popular private radio network, carries locally-made programmes for Catalonia
News agency/online
- Catalan News Agency - in English, news site operated by public Agencia Catalana de Noticias
- Flog.cat - social network in Catalan