The Munich massacre remembered

The 1972 summer Olympics are mostly remembered for tragedy, rather than sporting achievements. It was there that 11 Israelis were killed after being taken hostage by members of a Palestinian militant group, Black September, on 5 September.

Two died in the athletes' Olympic village in Munich. The others were killed during a gun battle with West German police at a nearby airfield - as the militants tried to take them out of the country. Here - using BBC radio archive and photographs from the time - see how the deadly events unfolded.

