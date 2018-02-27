Image copyright Getty Images

National and local free-to-air TVs operate alongside extensive cable networks, which offer US and international networks.

Radio is a key news source; there are hundreds of stations, most of them commercial. Spanish-owned Prisa Group is a major player.

Two commercial groups own the bulk of print titles.

The constitution guarantees press freedom and the media can criticise the government and cover sensitive topics.

Chile scores well in the annual press freedom ranking compiled by Reporters Without Borders. But the group worries about highly-concentrated media ownership.

By 2017, 14 million Chileans were online (Internetlivestats.com), around 78% of the population. There are no restrictions on access.

