Head of state: Queen Elizabeth II. Represented by a Lieutenant Governor

Chief minister: Howard Quayle

Image caption Mr Quayle was elected chief minister in 2016

Howard Quayle was elected chief minister by the Tynwald parliament in October 2016, following a general election the previous month.

He saw off challenges from independent candidate Alf Cannan and Liberal Vannin leader Kate Beecroft to secure the top job, after the resignation of veteran politician Alan Bell.

Mr Quayle was first elected to the House of Keys lower chamber in 2011, and served as minister for health and social care from 2014 to 2016.

Like most members of the Manx parliament, Mr Quayle does not belong to a political party.