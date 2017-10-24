Isle of Man profile - Facts
- Territory: The Isle of Man
- Status: UK Crown Dependency
- Population: 89,726 (UN 2017)
- Capital: Douglas
- Area: 572 sq km (221 sq miles)
- Major languages: English, Manx
- Major religion: Christianity
- Life expectancy: 79.1 (men), 82.3 (women) (UN 2017)
- Monetary unit: Pound sterling
- Main exports: Agriculture, fisheries
- GNI per capita: $89,970 (World Bank 2014)
- Internet domain: .im
- International dialling code: +44