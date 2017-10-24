Europe

Image caption Off-shore banking is a key feature of the territory's low-tax economy
  • Territory: The Isle of Man
  • Status: UK Crown Dependency
  • Population: 89,726 (UN 2017)
  • Capital: Douglas
  • Area: 572 sq km (221 sq miles)
  • Major languages: English, Manx
  • Major religion: Christianity
  • Life expectancy: 79.1 (men), 82.3 (women) (UN 2017)
  • Monetary unit: Pound sterling
  • Main exports: Agriculture, fisheries
  • GNI per capita: $89,970 (World Bank 2014)
  • Internet domain: .im
  • International dialling code: +44