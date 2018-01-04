United Kingdom country profile

The United Kingdom is a state made up of the historic countries of England, Wales and Scotland, as well as Northern Ireland. It is known as the home of both modern parliamentary democracy and the Industrial Revolution.

Two world wars and the end of empire diminished its role in the 20th century, and the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union has raised significant questions about the country's global role.

Nonetheless, the United Kingdom remains an economic and military power with great political and cultural influence around the world.

FACTS

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Capital: London Population 62.8 million

Area 242,514 sq km (93,638 sq miles)

Major language English

Major religion Christianity

Life expectancy 78 years (men), 82 years (women)

Currency pound sterling Getty Images

LEADERS

Head of state: Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in 1952 upon the death of her father, George VI.

In September 2015, she became Britain's longest-reigning monarch, surpassing the record of her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria.

She is also head of state of 16 independent countries including Canada and Australia.

As a constitutional monarch, her role in the legislative process is largely ceremonial.

Prime minister: Theresa May

Theresa May became prime minister in July 2016 on the resignation of her predecessor and fellow Conservative, David Cameron, in the wake of a referendum vote for Britain to leave the European Union.

Mrs May backed Mr Cameron's support for Britain to remain in the EU, but now faces the task of overseeing its exit.

Her task is made more difficult by her calling an early election in June 2017, which led to the surprise result of a hung parliament and a fragile Conservative minority government, kept in office through an agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland.

MEDIA

The UK has a lively media scene

The UK has a strong tradition of public service broadcasting and an international reputation for creative programme-making.

The BBC began daily radio broadcasts in 1922 and quickly came to play a pivotal role in national life. The corporation is funded by a licence fee, which every household with a TV set must pay.

Hundreds of privately-owned radio and TV stations now compete with the BBC for listeners and viewers.

There are many national and local newspapers, but print circulations have been sliding while online readership has surged.

There are more than 60 million internet users, and most British people have a social media presence.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in British history:

1914 - Outbreak of World War I. UK enters hostilities against Germany.

1918 - War ends in November with armistice. The number of UK war dead runs to several hundred thousand.

Trooping The Colour, the annual ceremony which commemorates the Queen's official birthday

1921 - UK agrees to the foundation of the Irish Free State. Northern Ireland remains part of the UK.

1924 - First UK government led by the Labour party under Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald.

1939 - Germany invades Poland. UK declares war on Germany.

1940 - Winston Churchill becomes prime minister.

1944 - Allied troops invade France from Britain on D-Day (6th June) and begin to fight their way towards Germany.

1945 - Germany surrenders. Labour leader Clement Atlee is elected prime minister to replace Winston Churchill. The new Labour government introduces the welfare state.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill makes his VE Day broadcast in May 1945

1945 - The UK becomes a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

1948 - National Health Service is established.

1949 - The UK becomes a founder member of Nato.

London is a major centre for finance and culture

1960s - Decolonisation of former British-controlled territories gathers pace.

1969-1998 - British troops quell communal unrest in Northern Ireland.

1973 - The UK joins the European Economic Community.

1979 - Conservative Margaret Thatcher begins move towards deregulation of economy.

2017 - Britain formally applies to leave the European Union after a referendum vote the previous year.