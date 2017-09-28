Germany country profile

Germany is Europe's most industrialised and populous country. Famed for its technological achievements, it has also produced some of Europe's most celebrated composers, philosophers and poets.

Achieving national unity later than other European nations, Germany quickly caught up economically and militarily, before defeats in the two World Wars left it shattered, facing the difficult legacy of Nazism, and divided between Europe's Cold War blocs.

Germany rebounded to become the continent's economic giant, and a prime mover of European cooperation. With the end of the Cold War, the two parts of the country were once again united, although the economy of the former east continues to lag behind the rest of the country.

FACTS

Federal Republic of Germany Capital: Berlin Population 82 million

Area 357,027 sq km (137,849 sq miles)

Major language German

Major religion Christianity

Life expectancy 78 years (men), 83 years (women)

Currency euro Getty Images

LEADERS

Chancellor: Angela Merkel

Image copyright Getty Images

The Christian Democrat Angela Merkel, Germany's first female chancellor, has governed since 2005 in coalition with either the liberal Free Democrats or centre-left Social Democrats, but suffered a setback at the 2017 elections as the populist anti-immigrant Alliance for Germany (AfD) surged into third place.

The AfD exploited social tensions over the arrival of more than a million people from the Middle East, West Asia and Africa after Mrs Merkel offered asylum to refugees fleeing turmoil in Syria in the autumn of 2015.

With the heavily-wounded Social Democrats going into opposition, the chancellor faces the tricky task of assembling a coalition with the Free Democrats and anti-capitalist Greens.

Angela Merkel became leader of the Christian Democratic Union in 2000 after a party funding scandal that tainted her long-time mentor, former Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

She was born in Hamburg in 1954 but grew up in communist East Germany, where her father was a Protestant clergyman.

President: Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Image copyright Getty Images

Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected federal president in February 2017, succeeding Joachim Gauck.

A Social Democrat, Mr Steinmeier enjoyed the support of Chancellor Angela Merkel's "grand coalition" of centre-right and centre-left parties.

In his acceptance speech, he pledged to stand up to the rising trend of xenophobic populism, and promote inter-communal dialogue and democracy.

This became all the more topical in September, when the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany broke through to become the first hard-right party to win seats in parliament since the Second World War.

MEDIA

Image copyright Getty Images

Germany's competitive television market is the largest in Europe, with some 34 million TV households.

The many regional and national public broadcasters - organised in line with the federal political structure - vie for audiences with powerful commercial operators. Each of the 16 regions regulates its own private and public broadcasting.

Around 90% of German households have cable or satellite TV, and viewers enjoy a comprehensive mix of free-to-view public and commercial channels. This has acted as a brake on the development of pay-TV.

Germany is home to some of the world's largest media conglomerates, including Bertelsmann and the publisher Axel Springer. Some of Germany's top free-to-air commercial TV networks are owned by ProSiebenSat1.

Read full media profile

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Germany history:

1871 - Otto von Bismarck unifies Germany.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Germany's parliament is housed in the historic Reichstag building in the capital Berlin

1914-1918 - World War I. Germany is defeated and becomes a republic.

1933 - Adolf Hitler, head of the far-righjt Nazi Party, becomes chancellor.

1939-45 - Second World War sees defeat of Germany and its partition into the pro-western Federal Republic and the Soviet-controlled German Democratic Republic.

1955 - West Germany joins Nato; East Germany joins the Warsaw Pact.

1957 - West Germany is a founding member of the European Economic Community.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989 marked a pivotal moment in Germany's modern history

1961 - Construction of the Berlin Wall.

1989 - Mass exodus of East Germans as Soviet bloc countries relax travel restrictions. Berlin Wall is torn down.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oktoberfest - Germany's traditional beer festival is held annually

1990 - Helmut Kohl leads a reunified Germany.

2005 - Angela Merkel becomes chancellor.