Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Israel Folau is a high-profile rugby union player for Australia

Rugby Australia says it does not support the views of star player Israel Folau after he suggested that gay people would end up in hell.

The Wallabies player was widely criticised for the comment, which he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Rugby Australia said it supported "all forms of inclusion", while major sponsor Qantas said Folau's opinion was "very disappointing".

Folau has not responded to the backlash.

Last year, Folau sparked disagreement within the national rugby union team after he tweeted about his opposition to same-sex marriage.

His latest comment was a response to an Instagram user who asked Folau: "What was god's plan for gay people?"

The player replied: "Hell... unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."

The comment has since been deleted, but screenshots of the exchange have drawn condemnation online.

Skip Twitter post by @JuliaCNicholson Ugh, Israel Folau opens his homophobic mouth again and I just want to yell loudly my love and solidarity for rainbow whānau and friends.

There should be no space on the @qantaswallabies or @NSWWaratahs for people pushing such prejudiced and hurtful views. — Julia Claire (@JuliaCNicholson) April 4, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @gregmclaren I don’t care what Israel Folau thinks in his own house, but to publicly make such ludicrous comments is beyond belief. The ARU needs to talk to him and if he doesn’t deny he made those comments they should rip up his contract. Send him back to league we don’t want him in union — Greg Mclaren (@gregmclaren) April 4, 2018 Report

"Folau's personal beliefs do not reflect the views of Rugby Australia," the sport's national governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

"Rugby supports all forms of inclusion, whether its sexuality, race, or gender, which is set out in our Inclusion Policy (2014)."

Qantas said: "We've made it clear to Rugby Australia that we find the comments very disappointing."

Some social media users called on the airline to end its sponsorship of the team.

Last year, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce won an award for his vocal campaigning in favour of same-sex marriage - which Australia legalised in December.