Sydney stages 40th anniversary Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
Sydney has staged the first Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade since same-sex marriage was legalised.
-
Reuters
Some 300,000 spectators are estimated to have lined the route to watch 200 floats and street dancers.
-
Reuters
This is the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade. But back in 1978, it was a whole different story...
-
Reuters
That peaceful protest for gay rights was broken up by police much criticised for brutality. Police have since apologised for their behaviour and now take part in the parade.
-
Reuters
Even stars have to queue for the loos.
-
Reuters
This is also the first parade since Australia legalised gay marriage in December - the 26th nation to do so.
-
Reuters
The legislation was passed with a large majority in parliament after first being approved in a referendum.
-
Reuters
But the change to the Marriage Act involved sometimes bitter debate. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was among those opposing the move.
-
Reuters
Highlights of this year's Mardi Gras included an appearance by pop superstar and gay icon Cher, who mingled with the crowds.
-
Reuters
The parade kicked off with a ride down Sydney's Oxford Street by Dykes on Bikes and Boys on Bikes. PM Malcolm Turnbull and wife Lucy could also be seen among the revellers.