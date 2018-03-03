Sydney stages 40th anniversary Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

  • 3 March 2018

Sydney has staged the first Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade since same-sex marriage was legalised.

  • A participant at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 3 March 2018 Reuters

    Some 300,000 spectators are estimated to have lined the route to watch 200 floats and street dancers.

  • A participant at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 3 March 2018 Reuters

    This is the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade. But back in 1978, it was a whole different story...

  • Participants prepare for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 3 March 2018 Reuters

    That peaceful protest for gay rights was broken up by police much criticised for brutality. Police have since apologised for their behaviour and now take part in the parade.

  • Waiting for the toilets - a participant at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 3 March 2018 Reuters

    Even stars have to queue for the loos.

  • Revellers prepare for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 3 March 2018 Reuters

    This is also the first parade since Australia legalised gay marriage in December - the 26th nation to do so.

  • Revellers gearing up for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 3 March 2018 Reuters

    The legislation was passed with a large majority in parliament after first being approved in a referendum.

  • Enjoying the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 3 March 2018 Reuters

    But the change to the Marriage Act involved sometimes bitter debate. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was among those opposing the move.

  • Members of the Sydney Opera House rehearse for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 2 March 2018 Reuters

    Highlights of this year's Mardi Gras included an appearance by pop superstar and gay icon Cher, who mingled with the crowds.

  • A participant at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 3 March 2018 Reuters

    The parade kicked off with a ride down Sydney's Oxford Street by Dykes on Bikes and Boys on Bikes. PM Malcolm Turnbull and wife Lucy could also be seen among the revellers.

