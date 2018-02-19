Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Government MP George Christensen posted this image with a caption: "Do you feel lucky, greenie punks?"

An Australian MP has drawn criticism for posting a photo online that showed him aiming a gun and asking: "Do you feel lucky, greenie punks?"

George Christensen, a government MP, put the image on Facebook on Saturday.

Political opponents said the post was "disgraceful" and "irresponsible", noting it came in the same week that 17 people died in a US school shooting.

Police said they would consider whether an investigation was warranted. The MP defended his post as "a joke".

Mr Christensen said the post was a "tongue-in-cheek" reference to a famous line from the 1971 film Dirty Harry, in which Clint Eastwood's character says: "Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?"

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the post was "very inappropriate". Political opponents accused Mr Christensen of inciting violence.

The Australian Federal Police said it was evaluating the post after it was referred to them by the Greens political party.

Greens MP Sarah Hanson-Young said she had received death threats online following the post.

Skip Twitter post by @RichardDiNatale I have reported George Christensen’s disgraceful post to the AFP and have asked Malcolm Turnbull to instruct him to take it down and apologise. 17 kids gunned down in cold blood and he thinks this is ok? He’s not fit to be an mp. — Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) February 18, 2018 Report

Mr Christensen said he would not be "moralised at" by his political opponents.

"Putting a joke up on social media - if that's doing something wrong, then there are a lot of people that are going to be in trouble," he told reporters on Monday.

"It happens every day, every hour in this country."

Mr Christensen had posted the photo as a comment underneath a Facebook post that showed him visiting a gun range.

He then changed his caption read: "You gotta ask yourself, do you have a sense of humour, greenie punks? Obviously not." The MP later deleted the post.

Mr Christensen has previously caused controversy by calling for Australia to ban the burka and consider using corporal punishment on drug addicts.