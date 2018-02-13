Image copyright Hannah Mouncey YouTube Image caption Prior to her transition, Hannah Mouncey was a member of the Australian men's handball team

The Australian Football League (AFL) has agreed for the first time to allow a transgender footballer to play women's football at state level.

Hannah Mouncey, 28, who previously played at local level in Canberra, hopes to take to the field in the state of Victoria this season.

The AFL said it wanted everyone to be able to play Australian rules football.

Before she began her gender transition in 2015, Mouncey played for the Australian men's handball team.

The decision means the Canberra Women's League player can now partake in any AFL-affiliated state league during the 2018 season.

In a statement uploaded to Twitter, she thanked her supporters - but not the AFL itself.

"I think it would be highly inappropriate for me to thank the AFL for allowing me to do something open to every other Australian, which the science and research has supported all along," she said.

Despite the decision made in Mouncey's case, the AFL has still to define its national framework for gender diversity.

"These are complex issues and we are considering expert opinion, international frameworks and feedback from the communities that are impacted by our decisions," Tanya Hosch, the AFL's inclusion and social policy manager, said on the AFL website.