The woman was arrested on Queensland's Gold Coast on Wednesday

An Australian woman has been accused of murder and torture over the deaths of two people whose bodies were found five years apart.

The woman, 51, knew both alleged victims - a woman, 18, and man, 26, police said. Authorities would not confirm reports she was their mother.

Queensland Police said the woman under arrest had also repeatedly assaulted a 25-year-old woman "over several years".

The two deaths were initially treated as suicides, local media outlets said.

The teenager's body was discovered at a house on Queensland's Gold Coast in 2012. The man was found dead last July at a property in the same region.

The Courier Mail newspaper reported that both had disabilities. Authorities have not yet said how they died.

The woman is expected to face a court in Brisbane on Wednesday on two charges of murder, as well as separate counts of torture, grievous bodily harm, fraud, attempted fraud, and armed robbery.

Police Insp Mark Thompson said the investigation included alleged incidents that had happened "across Australia".

"That is why we are appealing for anyone who may have any information that could assist with the investigation," he said in a statement.

Insp Thompson urged the public to inform authorities if they suspected vulnerable people were being exploited or abused.