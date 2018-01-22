Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The children were on their way back from Glenelg beach when they went missing in 1966

Australian police say they are investigating new leads in the case of three children who went missing more than 50 years ago.

The disappearance of the Beaumont children has been one of Australia's most enduring mysteries.

Police say they will dig on the site of a factory in Adelaide, South Australia, once owned by a man who was investigated over the disappearances.

It follows information passed on to police by broadcaster Channel Seven.

The Beaumont children - Jane, nine, Arnna, seven, and Grant, four - vanished after visiting Glenelg beach on 26 January, 1966.

South Australia Police (Sapol) say they plan to excavate part of a factory site in the Adelaide suburb of North Plympton, not far from the beach.

Investigators have carried out excavations at the site before but new information has now come to light.

"Channel Seven has made available to Sapol results of geophysical investigations which in conjunction with fresh information from witnesses has led police to examine a new area at the rear of a factory," police said, quoted by the Australian Associated Press.

At the time of the disappearances, the site was owned by a businessman who was investigated by police but never named as a suspect. He died in 2004.

The South Australian government has offered a A$1m (£576,000) reward for information that helps solve the case.