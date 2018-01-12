Image copyright Facebook/akubraofficial Image caption 'Dolly' Everett had been the face of a well-known Akubra campaign

Mourners wearing blue have remembered Australian teenager Amy "Dolly" Everett who took her own life after alleged cyber-bullying.

The death of the 14-year-old girl, once the face of iconic Australian outback hat brand Akubra, prompted grief and shock across the nation.

About 300 people attended her funeral in the Northern Territory on Friday, dressed in the girl's favourite colour.

Her father said she would be remembered as a "gentle and loving little girl".

"We don't want another family to go through what we are going through," Tick Everett said in the town of Katherine on Friday.

"Stop bullying and be kind and do it for Dolly."

Mr Everett had earlier shared his grief on Facebook and called for more action bullying so that his daughter's life "would not be wasted".

Image copyright ABC NEWS/KRISTY O'BRIEN Image caption Mourners in blue released balloons as a tribute on Friday

The family has set up a foundation called Dolly's Dream to raise awareness about bullying, depression and youth suicide.

The teenager's death prompted many Australians to share their own experiences of bullying, along with messages of support, under the hashtag #doitfordolly.

Skip Twitter post by @hanrobinson93 We need to end all forms of bullying. It’s so sad to read about the beautiful Amy, who took her life at 14 years old. I suffered from severe bullying in school. Bullying needs to stop, we need to do it for Dolly and the many others who have experienced this #DoItForDolly — Hannah Robinson (@hanrobinson93) January 12, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @sallywhite4870 It is time to stop the bullies, everywhere! Nobody should be made to feel so bad that they take their own life. #DoitforDolly speak up and if you have bullies reported to you, act quickly to protect the victim and stop the bullies. Leaders are a vital part of stopping this! — Sally (@sallywhite4870) January 12, 2018 Report

Many attending the funeral had "Do It For Dolly" stickers on their cars, while the town's businesses also created blue-coloured products in tribute, local media said.

Online, supporters of the family called on Akubra to make a blue-coloured hat.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also paid tribute on Facebook, saying he was heartbroken. He said "every step must be taken" to prevent cyber-bullying.

Northern Territory police have said they are investigating what led to Dolly's death.

The teenager was from a Northern Territory farming family but attended a boarding school in Queensland, local media said.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations in the UK which offer advice and support, go to bbc.co.uk/actionline.

If you in Australia, you can call Lifeline at 131114, Kids Helpline at 1800 55 18000 or visit the National Centre Against Bullying website.