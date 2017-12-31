Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police divers are at the scene of the crash

Six people have died after a seaplane crashed into a river in Australia some 30 miles (50km) north of Sydney.

The crash happened on the Hawkesbury River near the suburb of Cowan, New South Wales Police said.

Police divers have recovered six bodies from the wreckage, which is lying in 13m (43 ft) of water.

The identity of those aboard has not yet been released. Local media said the aircraft was from scenic flight company Sydney Seaplanes.

Investigators do not yet know why the plane crashed.

Acting Superintendent Michael Gorman said the "recovery operation continues" at the site where the single-engine aircraft crashed.

Unconfirmed reports said the casualties included an 11-year-old boy, the pilot and four British nationals.

The British Foreign Office said: "Officials from the British consulate are in contact with local authorities in relation to a seaplane accident near Sydney. Staff are ready to provide consular assistance."

A woman at the scene said the weather had been "a bit bumpy" but "nothing to be concerned about".

An eyewitness, Myles Baptiste, told the broadecaster 9News that the plane was 500m (1640ft) from him when it hit the water.

"It made a tight right-hand turn and as it actually turned around, the wings dipped and it nosedived straight into the water," he said.

It is not yet clear whether divers will be able to recover the seaplane itself on Sunday or will have to wait until Monday.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Emergency services are assisting at the scene

