Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Geoffrey Rush filed the lawsuit on Friday

Actor Geoffrey Rush has filed a defamation lawsuit against an Australian newspaper for publishing what he called false and "spurious" allegations against him.

Mr Rush said Sydney's Daily Telegraph had caused "irreparable damage" to his reputation over reports it had published since 30 November.

He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The Oscar winner said he had filed the lawsuit on Friday. The newspaper said it would defend its reporting.

"It is an action I am taking in order to redress the slurs, innuendo and hyperbole they have created around my standing in the entertainment industry and greater community," Mr Rush said in a press conference on Friday.

Mr Rush said the newspaper, published by News Corp Australia, had "splashed spurious claims with bombastic titles on their front page".

He has previously said that he had not been informed of the existence or nature of any complaint.

Daily Telegraph editor Chris Dore said: "We will defend our position in court."

Mr Rush is one of Australia's most celebrated actors, having starred in films including Shine, Elizabeth and The King's Speech.