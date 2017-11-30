Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry during a visit to Sydney in 2015

The Australian government has made a pitch to Prince Harry to host his stag party and honeymoon Down Under.

Australian Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo confirmed he had written to Clarence House following the prince's engagement to actress Meghan Markle.

He said tourism officials were prepared to design the "ultimate Australian experience" for the pair.

Mr Ciobo's pitch drew a mixed response on social media.

According to an itinerary drawn up by Tourism Australia, recommended activities for the "pre-wedding celebrations" - or buck's party, as it is known locally - include a "James Bond-style" jetpack adventure, dune-buggying and barramundi fishing.

"They could even do a helicopter crawl... where they visit various iconic Australian pubs in the Top End [Northern Territory]," Mr Ciobo told the Nine Network.

He also envisaged a "perfect honeymoon" for the couple in a luxury lodge near landmarks such as Uluru or the Great Barrier Reef.

"Australia would be honoured to welcome Prince Harry and Ms Markle to celebrate some small part of their wedding with us," the minister said in a statement on Thursday.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Uluru was mentioned as one possible destination

Some Australians expressed concern over who would pay for such a trip, but others liked the idea.

"I don't believe we as taxpayers should be forking the bill for it," one person said on social media.

Another wrote: "He can come to my place. I'll supply the Crownies [beer], he can roast the chook [chicken]."

Prince Harry last travelled to Australia in June to promote the Invictus Games.󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿