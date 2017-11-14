Image copyright NSW TRANSPORT Image caption The Boaty McBoatface legacy lives on with a new ferry in Sydney

Sydney will have a new ferry named Ferry McFerryface following a public poll, the local government has said.

Hundreds nominated the name in a survey that asked locals to name a fleet of six new ferries for the city's harbour.

The announcement by the New South Wales (NSW) government sparked mirth, as well as criticism by some who said Sydney was late to the joke.

Last year a British poll voted to name a research vessel Boaty McBoatface, inspiring similar monikers elsewhere.

"This one is for the kids," said NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance.

Mr Constance said he hoped that Sydney harbour's "newest icon" would be popular with locals and visitors.

More than 15,000 names were submitted in the naming competition, with the names of three significant Australian doctors receiving the most votes.

Boaty McBoatface came fourth, but it was ruled out of contention "given [it] was already taken by another vessel", Mr Constance said. Ferry McFerryface finished fifth.

It joins other spin-offs from the original name including a Swedish train named Trainy McTrainyface and an Australian racehorse named Horsey McHorseface.

Although some Australians said they were fans of the latest name, others were less convinced.

The UK's polar research ship was ultimately named RRS Sir David Attenborough after it was deemed to be a "more suitable" title. The name Boaty McBoatface was then given to a submersible boat on the ship.