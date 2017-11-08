Australian weather captured in dramatic photographs
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's 2018 calendar compiles images from around the nation.
JON BAGGE
Hundreds of photographers sent photos to Australia's weather bureau, hoping to be featured in the selection. Here, light from a setting sun hits Mount Hotham in the state of Victoria.
BAREND BECKER
The Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, is captured at Davis Station - part of the Australian Antarctic Territory.
JENNIFER ERLANDSEN
Waves strike Mornington Pier, Victoria, during a storm which blew the photographer off her feet.
GRANT SZABADICS
A miner snapped a lightning strike at Mount Isa, Queensland, from a lookout.
LUKE TSCHARKE
A full moon over North Rams Head in Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales.
CAPTAIN VICTORIA HARRISON
A Royal Flying Doctor Service pilot was on her way to a patient when she spotted this scene in Queensland, capturing it on her phone.
NITIN SAKSENA
Heavy rain pounds a car windscreen in Sydney.
ANDREW THOMAS
A winter sunrise streams through patches of fog at Mount Buninyong, Victoria.
BEN BROADY
Lightning strikes over Lake Argyle in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.
ASBJORN KANCK
A plane slips below wave-like asperitas clouds in Adelaide.
PETER NUNN
A storm cell at sunset in the West MacDonnell Ranges, in the Northern Territory.
SEENIVASAN KUMARAVEL
A turbulent sky above a wind farm near Bungendore, New South Wales.
ABIS KAYLA HAYES
A navy exercise fleet off the coast of the Northern Territory, as captured by a defence photographer.