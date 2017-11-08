Australian weather captured in dramatic photographs

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's 2018 calendar compiles images from around the nation.

  • Sunset through fog at Mount Hotham, Victoria, 11 August 2012 JON BAGGE

    Hundreds of photographers sent photos to Australia's weather bureau, hoping to be featured in the selection. Here, light from a setting sun hits Mount Hotham in the state of Victoria.

  • Aurora Australis seen from Davis Station, Antarctica, 29 March 2017 BAREND BECKER

    The Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, is captured at Davis Station - part of the Australian Antarctic Territory.

  • A cold front brings powerful waves to Mornington Pier, Victoria, 12 July 2016 JENNIFER ERLANDSEN

    Waves strike Mornington Pier, Victoria, during a storm which blew the photographer off her feet.

  • Lightning strike over Mount Isa, Queensland, 25 February 2015. GRANT SZABADICS

    A miner snapped a lightning strike at Mount Isa, Queensland, from a lookout.

  • Moon halo over North Rams Head in Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales, 21 May 2016 LUKE TSCHARKE

    A full moon over North Rams Head in Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales.

  • A path through the clouds between Townsville and Richmond, Queensland, January 2016 CAPTAIN VICTORIA HARRISON

    A Royal Flying Doctor Service pilot was on her way to a patient when she spotted this scene in Queensland, capturing it on her phone.

  • Central Sydney distorted by rain on a windscreen, New South Wales, 5 March 2014 NITIN SAKSENA

    Heavy rain pounds a car windscreen in Sydney.

  • Sunrise streaks through fog seen from Mount Buninyong, Victoria, 23 July 2014 ANDREW THOMAS

    A winter sunrise streams through patches of fog at Mount Buninyong, Victoria.

  • Forked lightning over Lake Argyle in the Kimberley, Western Australia, February 2016 BEN BROADY

    Lightning strikes over Lake Argyle in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

  • Asperitas clouds over Adelaide, South Australia, 6 September 2013 ASBJORN KANCK

    A plane slips below wave-like asperitas clouds in Adelaide.

  • Storm cell seen across the West MacDonnell Ranges, Northern Territory, 22 January 2017 PETER NUNN

    A storm cell at sunset in the West MacDonnell Ranges, in the Northern Territory.

  • Changing skies above Capital Wind Farm near Bungendore, New South Wales, 23 October 2014 SEENIVASAN KUMARAVEL

    A turbulent sky above a wind farm near Bungendore, New South Wales.

  • Exercise KAKADU fleet off the coast of the Northern Territory, 18 September 2016 ABIS KAYLA HAYES

    A navy exercise fleet off the coast of the Northern Territory, as captured by a defence photographer.