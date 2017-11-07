Two children die after car crashes into Sydney classroom
- 7 November 2017
Two children have died after a car crashed into a primary school classroom in Sydney, police have confirmed.
Police say they do not believe it was an intentional act.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow.