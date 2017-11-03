Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Josh Frydenberg says he is "very comfortable" he is not a dual citizen

An Australian government minister has denied suggestions that he could be a Hungarian dual citizen, the latest chapter in a saga that has claimed the jobs of six politicians.

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said he was "comfortable" he was not a citizen by descent after seeking advice.

He said the scrutiny, reported in local media, was "absurd" because his mother had migrated as a "stateless" refugee.

PM Malcolm Turnbull is facing calls to definitively resolve the wider saga.

Under Australia's constitution, candidates with dual citizenship cannot be elected. The list of disqualified politicians includes Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

A report by The Australian newspaper on Friday said Mr Frydenberg may have inherited citizenship because Hungary had laws conferring automatic citizenship to people born between 1941 and 1945. His mother, a Jewish refugee, was born in Hungary in 1943.

"It is absolutely absurd to think that I could involuntarily acquire Hungarian citizenship by rule of a country that rendered my mother stateless," Mr Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Friday.

Asked about a report that he had engaged an investigator in Budapest, the minister said: "All I would say is I am very comfortable with my position having sought advice, having spoken to the embassy here [in Australia]."

Audit debate

Calls for an audit of all parliamentary members have grown this week following the resignation of Senate President Stephen Parry.

However, such action has been resisted by the government and the Labor opposition.

"Does that mean somebody is going to undertake extensive genealogical research on every member of parliament and senator? Undertake extensive research into foreign laws?" Mr Turnbull said on Wednesday in explaining his opposition to the proposal.

Greens party leader Richard Di Natale has said a "huge shadow" will remain over the parliament unless the situation is resolved.

Mr Joyce will contest a by-election in his seat on 2 December, having renounced his New Zealand citizenship in August.