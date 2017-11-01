Australia

Australia to ban climbing on Uluru from 2019

Climbing on Australia's iconic Uluru landmark will be banned from October 2019, local authorities have confirmed.

The board of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park voted unanimously to end the climb over indigenous sensitivities, Australian media outlets said.

The giant red monolith in the Northern Territory is a sacred site for Aboriginal Australians.

The area's traditional owners have long asked visitors not to climb Uluru.

"It is an extremely important place, not a playground or theme park like Disneyland," board chairman Sammy Wilson said on Wednesday.

Only 16% of visitors made the climb between 2011 to 2015, the board said.

