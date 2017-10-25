Image copyright Getty Images

An Australian woman has died after she was mauled by a dog in her home in Canberra.

The animal was shot dead by police officers after it attacked them as they tried to administer CPR to the woman, authorities said on Wednesday.

The woman died of her injuries at the scene. A man was taken to hospital with a bite to his leg, police said.

The incident has prompted calls locally to re-examine laws on pets. Authorities said the dog had attacked before.

"This is a very tragic event for the family and our thoughts go out to them," said police Supt Tony Crocker.

"What a horrific incident."

The city had 389 reported dog attacks last year, the Canberra Times reported. Lawmakers are expected to debate introducing new legislation, such as stricter penalties for owners, in the coming weeks.