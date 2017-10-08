In pictures: Solar challenge race begins in Australia

Teams from around the world are competing on solar cars in an epic transcontinental race.

  • Team members gather around cars as they prepare for the start of the race in Darwin, Australia. Photo: 8 October 2017 ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Solar-powered cars from more than 30 countries around the world have begun a biannual 3,000km (1,865-mile) race from Darwin to Adelaide in Australia. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the competition.

  • Western Sydney Solar Team vehicle Unlimited 2.0 from Australia leaves the start line in Darwin. Photo: 8 October 2017 ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Teams in the World Solar Challenge are made up of students who have built their vehicles with their own hands.

  • Team members congratulate the driver after Solveig, the car from Sweden's JUsolarteam team, passes testing in Darwin. Photo: 6 October 2017 ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    The competitors did some test runs before the start in Darwin in the Northern Territory and then raced on Saturday to establish the final grid position.

  • The Punch Powertrain Solar Team vehicle "Punch Two" from Belgium leaves the start line in Darwin. Photo: 8 October 2017 AFP/Getty Images

    Belgium's Punch Powertrain team took the pole position, reaching an average speed of 83.4km/h.

  • The driver for DUSC, the car from the UK's Durham University Electric Motorsport gets the thumbs up signal to begin competing during time trials in Darwin. Photo: 7 October 2017 ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    The rules of the race are quite precise. "Based on the original notion that a 1000W car would complete the journey in 50 hours, solar cars are allowed a nominal 5kW hours of stored energy, which is 10% of that theoretical figure. All other energy must come from the sun or be recovered from the kinetic energy of the vehicle," the organisers say.

  • Blue Sky Solar Racing vehicle Polaris from Canada competes during time trials in Darwin. Photo: 7 October 2017 ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Once the teams leave Darwin they must travel as far as they can each day until 17:00 "where they make camp in the desert wherever they happen to be". All teams must be fully self-sufficient.

  • Team members look on as Apollo VIII, the car from Taiwan's National Kaohsiung University of Applied Sciences ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    There are seven mandatory checkpoints along the race route.

  • ITU Solar Car team vehicle B.O.W. ISTANBUL from Turkey leaves the start line in Darwin. Photo: 8 October 2017 ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    At the checkpoints, only the most basic maintenance is allowed to correct tyre pressures and clean debris from the vehicle.

  • Solar cars and team members pose for a photo in Darwin. Photo: 7 October 2017 ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    The participating teams compete in three categories: the challenger class, the cruiser class and the non-competitive adventure class. The fastest teams are expected to reach Adelaide in South Australia on Thursday.

