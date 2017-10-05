Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cardinal George Pell outside a Melbourne court in July

Cardinal George Pell will face his second court hearing in Australia on Friday on charges of sexual assault.

The Vatican treasurer, 76, has strongly and consistently denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer has said the cleric will plead not guilty to all charges.

Cardinal Pell is accused of historical assaults involving "multiple complainants", police in the state of Victoria have said.

The committal mention hearing will take place in Melbourne.

In July, Cardinal Pell was swamped by crowds outside the Melbourne Magistrates' Court after he attended a brief administrative hearing.

He arrived in Australia earlier that month after being granted a leave of absence from the Vatican. Details of the charges have not been revealed.

Earlier this year, he said: "I am innocent of these charges, they are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me."

As Vatican treasurer, Cardinal Pell is considered the third-ranking official in the Catholic Church.