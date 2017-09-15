Image copyright KEVIN RUDD Image caption Former Australian PM Kevin Rudd said his godson, Sean, was punched at a bus stop

A man who allegedly punched the godson of former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in a dispute over same-sex marriage has been charged by police.

Mr Rudd shared a photo on Wednesday showing his 19-year-old godson, Sean, with a bloodied face.

He said the teenager had been assaulted for "standing up for marriage equality". Australia is currently debating legalising same-sex marriage.

Police said a man had been charged with assault and public nuisance offences.

Mr Rudd claimed Sean had been attacked at a bus stop "for objecting when a man began ripping down rainbow banners and hurling verbal abuse".

Police said the alleged attack happened in Brisbane on Tuesday and a 48-year-old man will face a court hearing next month.

Australians began casting votes this week in a non-binding postal survey on whether to legalise same-sex marriage.

The survey has been criticised by many same-sex marriage supporters for potentially exposing LGBT Australians to vilification. They say parliament alone should debate changing the law.

On Wednesday, Australia passed legislation aimed at preventing hate speech during the survey, which ends in November.