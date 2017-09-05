Tourist on manslaughter charge over 'botched' breast surgery

Image copyright Google Image caption The clinic was inside Central Park Mall, close to Sydney's central station

A Chinese tourist has been charged with manslaughter over a woman's death in Australia following an allegedly botched breast surgery.

Jean Huang, 35, suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday after undergoing an augmentation procedure in Sydney.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died two days later.

Prosecutors allege Jie Shao, 33, had injected Ms Huang with an anaesthetic and breast fillers, despite having no medical qualifications in Australia.

She was initially charged with recklessly causing bodily harm and using poison to endanger life.

On Tuesday, a Sydney court heard that police had also charged her with manslaughter.

Ms Shao did not have a local medical licence and had only been in Australia for a few days on a tourist visa prior to the operation, a court heard last week.

According to Australian media, Ms Shao's lawyer Mary Underwood said her client was a university graduate and specialised in dermatology, practising in the UK and China.

Ms Huang owned the Medi Beauty clinic where the incident happened, located inside Central Park Mall in the suburb of Chippendale.

On its website, the Medi Beauty clinics are described as a "state-of-the-art beauty service based on the latest medical technologies".

Last week, Australia's Health Care Complaints Commission said they were "also assessing a complaint about a registered medical practitioner at the practice".

Ms Shao was denied bail and will face court again next month.