Third Australian politician hit by dual citizenship row

Image copyright EPA Image caption Matthew Canavan (right) was a key minister in PM Malcolm Turnbull's cabinet

Matthew Canavan has quit as Australia's Minister for Resources and Northern Australia in a row over dual citizenship - the country's third politician to do so in recent weeks.

The 36-year-old said he was unaware his mother had applied for him to get Italian citizenship when he was 25.

But he said he would not be resigning as senator until he had legal advice.

Under Australia's constitution, a person cannot run for federal office if they hold dual or plural citizenship.

Earlier this month, two senators from the Australian Greens party were forced to resign for holding dual citizenship.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Mr Canavan said: "In 2006, my mother lodged documents with the Italian consulate in Brisbane to become an Italian citizen.

"In doing so, it would appear that she made an application for me to become an Italian citizen as well. I was 25 years old at the time."

Mr Canavan, who is a member of the Liberal National Party, said his mother raised "the possibility" that he was an Italian citizen last week, although he had not signed the application.

Mr Canavan - who was born in Australia and says he has never been to Italy - said that "given uncertainty raised by this matter" he was resigning as minister.

But he stressed that he was not quitting as senator because he had not yet obtained "definitive legal advice as to whether my registration as an Italian citizen, without my knowledge or consent, was valid under Italian law".

According to Australia's constitution, politicians must relinquish foreign citizenships before standing for office.