Cardinal Pell hearing to begin in Melbourne

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cardinal George Pell has denied any wrongdoing

Cardinal George Pell is expected to appear at an Australian court on Wednesday to face charges of sexual assault.

The Vatican treasurer, 76, is accused of historical assaults involving "multiple complainants", police in the state of Victoria said last month.

Cardinal Pell has said he will strenuously defend himself against the allegations.

Last month, Cardinal Pell said he was "looking forward" to his day in court.

Australia's most senior Catholic figure arrived in his home country earlier this month, after being granted a leave of absence from the Vatican to fight the charges.

Cardinal Pell is likely to appear in person at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court hearing on Wednesday, according to local media.

'Character assassination'

Victoria Police said they had made the decision to charge Cardinal Pell after receiving advice from prosecutors earlier this year.

"Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges and there are multiple complainants," Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said last month.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Cardinal Pell: "I am innocent of these charges, they are false"

Last month, Cardinal Pell told reporters: "I am innocent of these charges, they are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me."

He said in a press briefing at the Holy See that he had been the subject of a "relentless character assassination".

As Vatican treasurer, Cardinal Pell is considered to be the third-ranking official in the Catholic Church.